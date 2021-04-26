Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Lifted to Buy at SEB Equity Research

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was upgraded by stock analysts at SEB Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock traded up $1.43 on Monday, reaching $53.91. The company had a trading volume of 17,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,556. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.90. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

