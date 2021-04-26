MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Receives $6.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDWD shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Aegis started coverage on MediWound in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA lifted its stake in MediWound by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 249,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35,707 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at $982,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MediWound by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of MediWound by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 337,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 82,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDWD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 142,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,708. MediWound has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $129.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.63.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 94.63% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MediWound will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

