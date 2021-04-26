Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPST. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,253,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,922,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,463,000.

Upstart stock traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,934,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,967. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $165.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.93.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

