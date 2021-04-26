Analysts Expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Post $1.01 EPS

Equities analysts expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Medpace reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medpace.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Truist boosted their price target on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.67.

Medpace stock traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.30. 231,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,363. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.89. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.53 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $1,554,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,819.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $216,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,806.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,876 shares of company stock worth $23,013,238. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 9,005.9% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.