OP Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OPBK traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.25. 63,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,910. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32.
OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07.
About OP Bancorp
OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.
