Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Bank of the James Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ BOTJ traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.84. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $15.20.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the mpany for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

