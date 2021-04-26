FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $295.17

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $295.17 and last traded at $291.14, with a volume of 273488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $291.37.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.53 and its 200 day moving average is $266.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,217,000 after acquiring an additional 31,246 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 341,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,617,000 after purchasing an additional 182,500 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 103,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 30,820 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

