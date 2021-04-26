Newton Coin Project (NCP) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 40.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded down 43.8% against the US dollar. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $52,166.92 and approximately $63.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000119 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars.

