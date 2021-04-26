Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Hits $0.0112 on Exchanges

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $597,686.48 and approximately $129,920.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00060734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.00281165 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.09 or 0.00992566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.64 or 0.00718472 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00024730 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,663.14 or 0.99928258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

