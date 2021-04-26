EDC Blockchain 1-Day Volume Tops $283,477.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0313 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $283,477.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,779.82 or 1.00149658 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00040519 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00010578 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.57 or 0.00130120 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000980 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001879 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EDCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.