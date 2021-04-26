Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Million

Equities analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to post sales of $1.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 million and the highest is $2.00 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $8.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $11.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $181.50 million, with estimates ranging from $60.11 million to $256.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.91) earnings per share.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.13.

NASDAQ:RETA traded up $11.66 on Friday, hitting $100.07. The stock had a trading volume of 541,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,012. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.07 and its 200 day moving average is $121.45. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.57. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $186.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 69.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $452,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $2,016,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.