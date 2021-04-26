Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will report $64.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Certara’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.09 million and the lowest is $63.50 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year sales of $281.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.39 million to $285.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $323.32 million, with estimates ranging from $317.85 million to $333.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Certara’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CERT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Certara by 211.5% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 205,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 139,488 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,386,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,148,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,358,000.

NASDAQ:CERT traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,906. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

