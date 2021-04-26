Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Quarterhill Inc. Purchases 7,300 Shares

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. acquired 7,300 shares of Quarterhill stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.45 per share, with a total value of C$17,865.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,600 shares in the company, valued at C$216,830.78.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 6,900 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$17,258.97.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 11,800 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.42 per share, with a total value of C$28,500.54.

On Friday, April 16th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 12,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.45 per share, with a total value of C$29,942.46.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 18,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,420.60.

On Monday, April 12th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,520.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,352.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,809.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 9,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,046.37.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,050.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,293.00.

TSE:QTRH traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.48. 103,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,043. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.61. Quarterhill Inc. has a one year low of C$1.68 and a one year high of C$3.11. The company has a market cap of C$283.52 million and a PE ratio of 15.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

