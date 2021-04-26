Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 29,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,478 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $825,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,097,715. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $237.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

