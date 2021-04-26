Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Hits Market Cap of $34.44 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $34.44 million and $33,046.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $344.09 or 0.00652099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00060917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.25 or 0.00279062 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $533.88 or 0.01011773 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.14 or 0.00718525 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00024875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,754.58 or 0.99976818 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 100,086 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

