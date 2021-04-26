Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SAXPY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sampo Oyj stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.02. 25,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.13. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

