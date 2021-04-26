$0.72 EPS Expected for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.76. CNB Financial posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 120.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $24.93. 891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,301. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $420.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.96. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $26.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

