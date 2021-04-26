Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,442 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269,181 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $14,565,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 42,751 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.34. The stock had a trading volume of 395,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,082,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average of $50.87. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.95%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

