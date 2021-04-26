Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Trimmed by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,740,567 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,328 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 7.5% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $94,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after acquiring an additional 173,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,134,478,000 after acquiring an additional 214,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.34. 406,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,082,088. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average is $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $248.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

