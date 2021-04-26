Brokerages Anticipate Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Aemetis posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aemetis.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $37.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.34 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMTX. Truist Securities started coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Aemetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,514. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $507.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.09. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $27.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares during the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aemetis (AMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.