Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.55 Million

Analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will report sales of $75.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.72 million and the lowest is $75.30 million. Everbridge reported sales of $58.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year sales of $344.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $342.10 million to $354.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $429.88 million, with estimates ranging from $416.11 million to $453.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Shares of EVBG traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,223. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.67 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.29.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $1,860,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $274,193.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,274.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,026 shares of company stock worth $3,560,665 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Everbridge by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

