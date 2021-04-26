Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Japan Airlines in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPSY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 41,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,383. Japan Airlines has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transport services. It is also involved in the aerial work and other related, and credit card businesses, as well as sale of package tours.

