Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Randstad from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.42. Randstad has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.26%. Analysts forecast that Randstad will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

