JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

VCISY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vinci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Vinci stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.21. 33,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,949. Vinci has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $27.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

