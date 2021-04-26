Intesa Sanpaolo’s (ISNPY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISNPY traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $16.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,048. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.