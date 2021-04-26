Amarillo National Bank Has $21.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Amarillo National Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,914 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $419.28. 89,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,335,686. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.00 and a fifty-two week high of $419.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $401.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

