Parthenon LLC Acquires 2,468 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Parthenon LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in AbbVie by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after acquiring an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in AbbVie by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

ABBV stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.62. 120,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,202,128. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.63. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

