Analysts Expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Will Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.52. Texas Instruments posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $8.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.19.

TXN traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.54. The stock had a trading volume of 55,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,991. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,337 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

