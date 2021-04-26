6 Meridian Purchases 502 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

6 Meridian boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $954,186,000 after acquiring an additional 370,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,412 shares of company stock valued at $16,910,679. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $2.93 on Monday, hitting $512.91. The stock had a trading volume of 23,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,194. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.57 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $245.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $473.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

