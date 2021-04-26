Parthenon LLC Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Parthenon LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in salesforce.com by 3.9% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,875 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $224,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.4% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $235.52. 72,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,956,546. The firm has a market cap of $216.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $154.18 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $477,279.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,242 shares of company stock valued at $38,645,022. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

