$37.06 Million in Sales Expected for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will post $37.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.30 million. TPG RE Finance Trust posted sales of $43.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $147.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.82 million to $151.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $142.62 million, with estimates ranging from $141.90 million to $143.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 41.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG RE Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.21. 7,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,834. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 304.82, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

