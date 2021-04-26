SafePal Price Reaches $2.22 on Top Exchanges (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. SafePal has a market cap of $240.59 million and approximately $59.61 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafePal has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SafePal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.22 or 0.00004175 BTC on exchanges.
About SafePal
SafePal (CRYPTO:SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.
Buying and Selling SafePal
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SFPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for SafePal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafePal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.