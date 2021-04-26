Minter Network (BIP) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a market cap of $64.00 million and approximately $186,858.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00060933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00279120 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00033034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009596 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.65 or 0.01009217 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,031,770,430 coins and its circulating supply is 3,826,560,863 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

