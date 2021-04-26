OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will announce $58.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.30 million to $59.00 million. OraSure Technologies reported sales of $31.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year sales of $350.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $497.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $414.92 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $615.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.30 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

OSUR stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 24,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,471. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $700.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.35 and a beta of 0.04. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,031,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,772,000 after purchasing an additional 203,155 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,299,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 562,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 88,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

