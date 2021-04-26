Welch Group LLC Cuts Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Welch Group LLC decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 387,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the period. Paychex makes up about 2.7% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $38,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,691,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Paychex by 19.6% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Insiders sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus boosted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.12. 28,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,901. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. Paychex’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

