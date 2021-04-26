Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CEO J Scott Wolchko Sells 30,000 Shares

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $2,557,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,124,115.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FATE stock traded up $6.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,427. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $121.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.27.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. On average, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

