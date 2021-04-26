CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $353,348.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,337,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,764,577.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $351,109.46.

CarGurus stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.93. 33,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,373. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. On average, analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 133,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1,081.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 893,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,353,000 after buying an additional 817,968 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark increased their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.