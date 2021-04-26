SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CFO Sells $109,335.16 in Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,754.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:SITE traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $184.92. 8,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,960. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.28 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SITE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.88.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

