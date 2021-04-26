New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 168,248 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,115,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 168,248 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 2.0% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Facebook were worth $917,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,507,799 shares of company stock valued at $426,375,644 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB stock opened at $301.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.32. The stock has a market cap of $857.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (down from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.03.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

