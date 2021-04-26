Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is IMS Capital Management’s 7th Largest Position

IMS Capital Management lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 38,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,342.42.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,315.30 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,232.20 and a 1 year high of $2,325.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,143.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1,886.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

