Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,503 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 0.8% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232,971. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.45 and a 200 day moving average of $102.08. The company has a market capitalization of $136.13 billion, a PE ratio of 150.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.