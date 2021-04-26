Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.45 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for 1.2% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 370,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,894,000 after acquiring an additional 161,847 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 418,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after purchasing an additional 43,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $78.85. 27,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,823,674. The company has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,969.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average of $76.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

