Brokerages Anticipate Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $578.57 Million

Brokerages expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to post $578.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $605.00 million and the lowest is $556.97 million. Travel + Leisure reported sales of $558.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TNL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

TNL stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.20. 13,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,058. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.74. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $65.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $1,514,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $135,196.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,591 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,499 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,940,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $909,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $911,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,968,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,511,000.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

