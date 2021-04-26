Zacks: Analysts Expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.28 Million

Analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will report $143.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.56 million and the highest is $144.00 million. Select Energy Services reported sales of $278.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year sales of $622.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $613.64 million to $631.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $691.18 million, with estimates ranging from $656.35 million to $726.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.51 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,057,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,738,000 after buying an additional 482,940 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,135,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 172,269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 260,883 shares during the period. Hillman Co. increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 78.8% during the first quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 1,237,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 545,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 138,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. 13,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,184. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93. Select Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.88.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

