Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Adient posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $6.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adient.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Adient by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Adient by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Adient by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

ADNT stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,111. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Adient has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Read More: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adient (ADNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.