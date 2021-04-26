Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,714. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $183.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.07.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 302.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.