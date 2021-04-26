NuBits Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One NuBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuBits has a market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $1,779.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NuBits has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001767 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000415 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

NuBits Coin Profile

NuBits is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

NuBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

