-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%.

TRHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $434,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,661,938.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,398,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,097 shares of company stock worth $3,959,466. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth $219,000.

TRHC traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,431. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.