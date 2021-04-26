China Communications Construction (CCCGY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of China Communications Construction (OTCMKTS: CCCGY) recently:

4/22/2021 – China Communications Construction was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "China Railway Construction Corporation Limited is engaged in engineering construction while providing project contracting, survey, design and consultation, industrial manufacturing, exploitation of real estate, capital operation and logistics. The Company is also engaged in scientific research, planning, survey, design, constructing, superintending, operating and equipment manufacturing. CRCC designs and constructs plateau railway, high-speed railway, expressway, bridges, tunnels and urban track transportation projects. Its businesses are divided into four major segments, namely: construction operations; survey, design and consultancy operations; manufacturing operations; and other businesses, including real estate development and logistics services that relate to its main businesses. "

4/19/2021 – China Communications Construction was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/9/2021 – China Communications Construction was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/8/2021 – China Communications Construction was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

CCCGY remained flat at $$8.00 during trading on Monday. China Communications Construction Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54.

China Communications Construction Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure construction, design, and dredging businesses. The company is involved in the construction of various infrastructure projects, including road and bridge, port, railway, waterway, river basin, tunnel, rail transit, airport, subway, housing, and municipal and environmental projects; and provision of infrastructure design services, such as consulting and planning, feasibility study, survey and design, engineering consultancy, engineering measurement and technical research, project management, project supervision, general project contracting, compilation of industry standards and codes, etc.

