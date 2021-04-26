Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.7% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,360,000 after buying an additional 560,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after purchasing an additional 113,901 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $269.37. The company had a trading volume of 62,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,963,352. The stock has a market cap of $316.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.90 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

